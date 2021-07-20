Baltimore’s restaurant week is back for 2021. Here are 7 places and dishes worth trying.

In keeping with the times, restaurant week for summer 2021 looks a little different from the way it did in previous years. It includes casual eateries like Land of Kush and Fishnet, a relatively new stall in the Mount Vernon Marketplace. Specials will be available for dine-in and takeout. “Wherever you want to eat your restaurant week specials, the restaurant will accommodate” says Michael Evitts, vice president of communications for the Downtown Partnership, which co-sponsors the promotion with Visit Baltimore.