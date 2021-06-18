Reservoir Hill’s Dovecote was closed for the pandemic year while its owners were stranded in South Africa. They will reopen it on Juneteenth.

This Saturday will see a new generation of Black families take to the street outside Dovecote, the cafe Cole co-owns with her wife, as part of an ebullient Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth, which on Thursday became a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed legislation, marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned, two years after it was issued, that the Emancipation Proclamation freed them. After more than a year of being closed for the pandemic, Dovecote will reopen in what its owners say is a bright new chapter for Reservoir Hill’s only coffee shop. For fans, it’s not a moment too soon.