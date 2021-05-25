Royal Farms vs. Wawa vs. Sheetz vs. High’s: Which Maryland gas station has the best food?

Everyone knows that Royal Farms, or RoFo as we call it around here, is all about the chicken. If you believe the commercials, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker even serves it to his family for dinner. He also sings opera to honor the chain’s coffee. (Do yourself a favor and re-watch this spot from 2015 in which Tucker belts out ‘Two sugars and some cream, that is my dream’ in his best bass-baritone.) It’s not just Tucker. In 2017, Food & Wine magazine called it “some of the best fast-food fried chicken à la gas station” and featured it in a list of “10 Gas Station Foods Across the Country That Are Worth the Detour.”