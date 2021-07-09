COVID has created a watershed moment for downtown Baltimore restaurants, with some foundering, others opening

Downtown’s residential population declined only around 1% (from 42,706 in 2019 to 42,336 in 2020). But the past year and a half has shown how much the restaurants and overall economy of Baltimore’s central business district depend on office workers, says architect Klaus Philipsen. In a March blog post entitled “Is Downtown Baltimore doomed?” he wrote the area is “in serious trouble” and will need to reinvent itself to survive. “The definition of downtown as a place where all the offices are is just obsolete,” he said.