Bar Vasquez to close in Fells Point, days after Foreman Wolf restaurant group opens Milton Inn

In a statement, Foreman reflected on the legacy of Pazo, where he had previously served as executive chef. “Pazo had its own life — as though it was a reasonable creature that took a deep breath and was suddenly a monster in ways unexpected. I recall getting ready for the first night when 600 people were on the reservation books. I was over-excited and admittedly a little scared. I broke down and asked the bar for an ounce (or perhaps a bit more) of whiskey. The spirit had zero effect — too much adrenaline — and away we went off to the races. That restaurant changed my life and I think a few others.”