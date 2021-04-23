In search of the Baltimore area's best bread, from Catonsville to Charles Village

This newly-opened Charles Village bakery got some major kudos in Bon Appetit, yet another indicator of Baltimore’s status as a Foodie Destination. Author Sarah Jampel’s article on the place ran with the headline: “My New Life Goal Is to Make Motzi Bread My Local Bakery.” I would like the record to show that I knew Motzi before they were famous, having interviewed co-owner Russell Trimmer for The Sun two years ago, back when customers picked up loaves of bread on his front porch.

Trimmer is serious about making bread. He not only slow ferments the dough, he grinds his own flour from local grains. Plus: He and partner Maya Muñoz also show real commitment to their surrounding neighborhood, offering a “pay what you can” to anyone who can’t afford a loaf. Check out their classic loaf, a “mix of modern wheats and ancient einkorn,” and tack on some cookies while you’re at it. Order ahead for weekly pickups at the shop.

2801 Guilford Ave., Charles Village. 443-272-1515. motzibread.com (Amy Davis)