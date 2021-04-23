In search of the Baltimore area's best bread, from Catonsville to Charles Village

Bread making has taken off in a big way during the pandemic. Chalk it up to all the extra time at home, coupled with the need for good, cheap comfort food. I’ve watched friends, colleagues and even New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez get in on the action.
While I have yet to try my hand and baking my own bread — chalk it up to a faulty oven — I do excel at one area. Eating it. For the past few weeks, The Baltimore Sun has sent me around the region in search of the area’s best bread, from Catonsville to Charles Village. Here’s what I found.
(Christina Tkacik)