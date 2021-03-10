15 restaurants for outdoor dining in Baltimore to try now that spring weather is here

After a long, depressing COVID winter, spring looks like it’s just about here. Temperatures have already risen into the 70s. Eating outside isn’t just another pandemic protocol, but something we want to do.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of just some of the many Baltimore-area restaurants that offer al fresco dining. But plan ahead. Tables will likely be as sought-after as baker’s yeast. Some restaurants take reservations for those outdoor seats. Others are first-come, first-served.

And, of course, the coronavirus — and its attendant restrictions — remains. Masks are required when not seated. In Baltimore, restaurants must limit outdoor dining to 50% of usual capacity. Guests should sign in and out for contact tracing purposes.

(Christina Tkacik)