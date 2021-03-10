xml:space="preserve">
Look out over the Patapsco River at this Thames Street establishment. The restaurant features about 20 tables outdoors, plus two greenhouses that guests can reserve for extra privacy. 1417 Thames St., Fells Point. 443-681-5310. ampersea.com.
15 restaurants for outdoor dining in Baltimore to try now that spring weather is here

Christina Tkacik
By
Mar 10, 2021
After a long, depressing COVID winter, spring looks like it’s just about here. Temperatures have already risen into the 70s. Eating outside isn’t just another pandemic protocol, but something we want to do.
With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of just some of the many Baltimore-area restaurants that offer al fresco dining. But plan ahead. Tables will likely be as sought-after as baker’s yeast. Some restaurants take reservations for those outdoor seats. Others are first-come, first-served.
And, of course, the coronavirus — and its attendant restrictions — remains. Masks are required when not seated. In Baltimore, restaurants must limit outdoor dining to 50% of usual capacity. Guests should sign in and out for contact tracing purposes.
Ananda
The Howard County restaurant owned by Binda and Keir Singh (formerly of Roland Park’s Ambassador restaurant) boasts an opulent veranda and patio with fire pit, a sumptuous backdrop to dine on a menu of Royal Indian cuisine. In Baltimore County, check out sister restaurant, Peerce’s, which features a similar menu and another elegant patio near Loch Raven Reservoir. 7421 Maple Lawn Boulevard, Fulton. (301) 725-4800. anandarestaurant.net. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Gunther & Co.
The eatery inside the renovated boiler room of the old Gunther Brewing Co. will reopen March 11 after a hiatus of several months and is now accepting reservations. “We just got more tables,” said owner Nancy Trice. The new and improved outdoor patio can seat about 75. Staff are continuing to follow safety protocol, including taking information for contact tracing and sanitizing tables. “It’s just cleaning, cleaning, cleaning, cleaning,” Trice said. 3650 Toone Street, Brewers Hill. (443) 869-6874. eatatgunther.com. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)
Sally O’s
The Highlandtown restaurant, just opened last year but has already generated an enthusiastic local following, with an inviting, COVID-19-friendly al fresco setup and canopy that spills into the sidewalk. It’s a lovely setting to enjoy chef Jesse Sandlin’s forward thinking comfort food: dishes like roasted chicken or “crabo-nara” with jumbo lump and bacon. Reservations accepted. 3531 Gough Street, Highlandtown. 410-624-5631. sallyos.com. (Kenneth K. Lam)
R. House
There are times when you and your dining companions just want different things. At R. House, the Remington food hall, you can have a po boy from Creole Soul while your pod chows down on veggie bowls from STEM. Or snack on ice cream from Taharka Brothers while they grab a latte from Ground & Griddled. Order online and take a seat outside. 301 W 29th St, Remington. 443-347-3570. r.housebaltimore.com (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
Cindy Lou's Fish House
The Foreman Wolf restaurant, which opened last year inside Harbor Point’s new Canopy by Hilton, features tables overlooking the water and a menu that pays homage to homey, Southern fare. Think: fried green tomatoes and a juicy pork chop paired with bright “kaleslaw.” Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily as well as weekend brunch. 1215 Wills Street, Harbor Point. 443-960-8670. cindylousfishhouse.com. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Gypsy's Truckstaurant
The whimsical Jones Falls joint is one of those wonderfully Baltimore places, with an open air, astroturf patio where a watchful cat named Fattycakes reigns supreme. Serving dinner Wednesday through Saturday; dishes like their famous crab cake cone get cooked up in a food truck on premises. 3515 Clipper Mill Road, Hampden. 443-869-5602. Gypsytruckstaurant.com. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Walker's Tap and Table
Chad Wells’ Glenwood restaurant has added an outdoor dining setup to their parking lot to accommodate guests. Pull up a chair to feast on Wells’ unpretentious yet creative cuisine, which emphasizes local ingredients: Maryland chicken wings and pizzas or burgers made with JW Treuth beef. 2465 MD-97 Glenwood. 410-801-9400. eatatwalkers.com. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Penny Black in Fells Point
The Fells Point eatery can seat about 20 people in its outdoor courtyard; additional tables sit in front of the building. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations except for large parties; seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 1800 Thames St., Fells Point. 410-617-0580. pennyblackbaltimore.com. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
Citron
The waterfront patio of this elegant Quarry Lake restaurant has been a popular destination for safety-conscious Baltimore County diners throughout the pandemic, including at least one public health expert. Private terraces are available, according to the website. Reservations are required. 2605 Quarry Lake Drive. citronbaltimore.com. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)
Maximon at Four Seasons Hotel
For a glam night out on the water, check out Maximon, the Atlas Restaurant Group’s high end Mexican restaurant on the first floor of the Four Seasons Hotel. The luxurious outdoor patio overlooking the Inner Harbor offers a lengthy mezcal menu and some of the best people watching around. 200 International Drive, Harbor East. 410-927-3020. maximonrestaurant.com. (Amy Davis)
The Turn House
The Columbia farm-to-table restaurant offers an outside patio that seats about 60 people and overlooks Hobbit’s Glen Golf Club. 11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia. 410-740-2096. theturnhouse.com. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)
Dutch Courage
The Old Goucher gin bar lets guests consume to-go orders in their outdoor patio, according to their Instagram page. No reservations; customers are asked to bus their tables after eating. 2229 N Charles Street, Old Goucher. 667-309-7167. dutchcouragebar.com. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Tark’s Grill
The recently-renovated restaurant in Lutherville-Timonium offers outdoor dining on their patio from noon til 8 p.m. The menu offers a wide array of seafood dishes, including grilled bronzini and jumbo lump crab cakes. 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville. 410-583-8275. tarksgrill.com. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)
Ampersea
Look out over the Patapsco River at this Thames Street establishment. The restaurant features about 20 tables outdoors, plus two greenhouses that guests can reserve for extra privacy. 1417 Thames St., Fells Point. 443-681-5310. ampersea.com. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)
Walrus Oyster & Ale House
The Chesapeake-inspired restaurant at the Mall in Columbia has set up an extended outdoor dining area with 40 seats, in addition to 42 seats in a separate covered patio. Reservations are recommended. 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 3030, Columbia. 410-730-5738. walrusoysterandale.com. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)
