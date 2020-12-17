A judge blocked Anne Arundel’s in-person dining ban. What does that mean for COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere in Maryland?

“Our positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 remain at levels we have not seen since the spring,” Scott said. “My decision to temporarily suspend in-person dining was not made lightly, but focuses on the highest-risk activities where mask-wearing is not possible. These include eating, drinking and smoking. We will continue to analyze the Baltimore data to ensure the decisions we make protect our residents, businesses, and city from this COVID-19 surge.”