Here are 6 of the Baltimore area’s hottest spots to eat

If you really want to be wowed by your meal, there’s perhaps no better place in Maryland to go than to Bryan Voltaggio’s Volt on Frederick’s Market Street. The chef, who will make his third appearance on TV’s “Top Chef” this year, seems to live by the motto “Go big or go home.” Other restaurants do three-course tasting menus; Voltaggio’s at Volt’s “chef’s counter” runs 15 courses. Other restaurants offer panna cotta for dessert; Voltaggio offers panna cotta inside a white chocolate “egg,” atop a dark chocolate “nest” that’s been piped into ice water and garnished with real flowers. Crack it open and a guava citrus yolk drizzles out. If you don’t leave impressed, check your pulse.