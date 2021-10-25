3 hot winter beverages from Howard County mixologists to spice up your next outdoor gathering

Elkridge’s Rathskeller has a new owner and menu. One addition is bar manager Selina Peterson’s grown-up take on an apple chai latte. Peterson makes hers with almond milk, but you can use any type of milk just as easily. Use a milk frother to give it a nice foamy top, and keep an eye on the milk while it heats up to avoid overheating or burning. You can also find it on the menu at Rathskeller, which offers abundant outdoor seating in the restaurant’s biergarten, formerly the site of the local jail.