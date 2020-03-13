Here are some Baltimore restaurants where you can order globally inspired takeout

It’s a Tuesday in Baltimore but my taste buds think I’m on vacation in Cairo or possibly Port au Prince. The Baltimore region offers an amazing assortment of globally-inspired carryout restaurants to get dinner on the go. Here are a few we think are worth ordering.
Cinco de Mayo
This teeny Highlandtown taqueria is one of my perennial favorites for tacos al pastor—a flavorful pork specialty inspired by Lebanese immigrants to Mexico. I’ll often indulge in a slice of flan, too, if it’s available. Little English is spoken in the restaurant, so non-Spanish speakers may want to use Google Translate to find out how to ask for “silverware.” [‘Cubiertos, por favor.’]
417 S Highland Ave., Highlandtown. 410-276-0004.
Koshary by Misteka
Koshary is Egypt’s national dish, a humble but flavorful mixture of pasta, chickpeas, lentils, and tomato sauce. Though you can order it on practically every street corner of Cairo, it’s harder to come by in the Baltimore area. That’s why we were delighted to find it at Koshary by Misteka, a stall at Howard County’s Clarksville Commons. The version here is simultaneously light on oil and super filling, making it perhaps the perfect lunch.
The Common Kitchen, 12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville. 240-319-4011. kosharybymisteka.com
Sobeachy
Whether you like the new Cross Street Market or miss the old days of Nick’s, one fact is indisputable: market newcomer Sobeachy serves some delicious food. A rare Haitian outpost in Baltimore, it features West Indian offerings like poisson rouge, island zing, and chicken, all seasoned in a marvelous blend of aromatic spices.
Cross Street Market, 1065 S Charles St., Federal Hill. 443-648-6848. sobeachyhaitiancuisine.com
Sophia’s Place
For Baltimoreans of Eastern European descent [that includes me, in case my consonant-riddled Slavic surname hasn’t already outed me] Zofia Para’s cooking offers a taste of the old country right in Fells Point’s Broadway Market. Check out offerings like fresh sausage topped with tangy sauerkraut, hearty pierogies and stuffed cabbage.
Broadway Market, 1640 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. 410-342-6105.
Sweet 27
The complexly seasoned dishes from this steadfast Remington eatery make weeknight carryout feel like something special. We’re partial to the spicy lamb vindaloo, which is enough to share, and smoky pumpkin curry— perfect in colder weather. Whether dining in or ordering for delivery from the comfort of your couch, try an order of the chef’s favorite batata vada fritters served with tamarind and mint sauce. If you like, finish the meal with a treat from the gluten-free bakery.
127 W. 27th St., Remington. 410-464-7211. sweet27.com
Thai Street
Another excellent Broadway Market option is Thai Street, a new stall from owners John Hartzell and Kesorn Imsin. During a visit last year, we liked standouts like Tom Yum noodles ($14), served with pork belly in a wonderfully tart broth. Be forewarned: If you ask for spicy, you’ll get spicy. “We’re keeping it real here,” Hartzell told The Sun last year. “It’s a slow burn.”
Broadway Market, 1640 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. 667-212-5906. thaistreetbaltimore.com
Yetnal House
The sign on the exterior of this Ellicott City Korean restaurant isn’t in English, so newcomers may be compelled to ask a server if they’re in the right place. Main dishes like their rice cake soup, or tteokguk, come with a dazzling assortment of kimchis and their fried mandu are hard to resist. Their extensive menu — also available for dine in — offers items like hearty casseroles and a dish called “military stew,” a legacy of the U.S. military presence on the peninsula.
10194 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-465-0040