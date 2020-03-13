Here are some Baltimore restaurants where you can order globally inspired takeout

The sign on the exterior of this Ellicott City Korean restaurant isn’t in English, so newcomers may be compelled to ask a server if they’re in the right place. Main dishes like their rice cake soup, or tteokguk, come with a dazzling assortment of kimchis and their fried mandu are hard to resist. Their extensive menu — also available for dine in — offers items like hearty casseroles and a dish called “military stew,” a legacy of the U.S. military presence on the peninsula.