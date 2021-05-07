Mother and daughter team up to run hot dog business out of Baltimore’s old Woman’s Industrial Exchange

Peter McIver, deputy director of Marian House, said the organization is “taking a little gamble” on Jones and her business, Sporty Dog Creations, who plan to serve customers in the lunchroom later this year. In the meantime, Jones is working on raising $25,000 through a crowdfunding effort that invites individuals to become investors in the business. “We want to support her. We want to help her to succeed,” he said. “We admire her enthusiasm and vision. … We think she’s through the worst of it and good things are going to come down the road.”