Baltimore’s Taharka Brothers recalls peanut butter cup ice cream due to Salmonella risk in JIF peanut butter

Taharka Brothers, a Baltimore-based ice cream company, is recalling its peanut butter cup flavor because of a potential Salmonella risk in JIF peanut butter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and people with weakened immune systems. Customers who purchased Taharka Brothers’ peanut butter cup flavor from March 1 to May 28 should not eat the ice cream.

The potential for contamination was reported after routine testing by ingredient supplier J.M. Smucker Co. which found Salmonella in some of their peanut butter products, including peanut butter that Taharka Brothers uses in its ice cream, according to the FDA. No health illnesses or complaints have been reported to Taharka Brothers as of Monday.

The ice cream comes in a 16-ounce pint container and a 2.5-gallon container and was distributed to multiple Baltimore retailers: Streets Market, Eddies of Roland Park, Graul’s Market, Green Valley Marketplace, Good Food Markets, Santoni’s and Geresbecks.

Customers who purchased the recalled ice cream can email taharkacs@gmail.com or call 410-698-2738 to receive a discount or account credit.