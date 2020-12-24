Sofi’s Crepes in Belvedere Square to permanently close early next week

The Sofi’s Crepes restaurant in Belvedere Square will close early next week after eight years in business, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The shop, which served up sweet and savory crepes, was a favorite for visitors to the nearby Senator Theatre and Belvedere Square Market.
“A huge thank you to the wonderful staff and owners, Linda and John, for providing a warm and inviting place for friends and neighbors to gather and share a delicious bite to eat,” the restaurant’s Facebook post read. “We will miss our loyal customers and the great memories shared over the last 8 years.”
There are still two Sofi’s Crepes restaurants in Baltimore City — one next to the Charles Theater in North Baltimore and a second in Fells Point.