Ropewalk Tavern in Federal Hill will close July 1 for renovations as the establishment says it will add bowling, games and a new menu.

In a Facebook post, the tavern said the business is expected to be closed July 1 to Oct. 18, when it will open with a “24th Anniversary Party.”

The changes will apply only to its location on South Charles Street, the restaurant wrote.

