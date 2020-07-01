Baltimore Restaurant Week returns in July with some changes due to the coronavirus

There will be a Restaurant Week in Baltimore this summer, the city’s Downtown Partnership announced Wednesday, with a host of changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Participating restaurants won’t be required to offer the multi-course, prix fixe meals that are characteristic of Restaurant Week. Instead, from July 24 to Aug. 2, the participating restaurants will simply offer unique deals on food and drinks, organizers said.
For the first time in the event’s history, fast-casual and carry-out-only restaurants will be included too.
So far, nearly 20 restaurants have signed on, including Alma Cocina Latina in Canton and Wicked Sisters in Hampden, and organizers are looking for more restaurants to join in.
Tony Foreman, who owns five city restaurants, including the highly-rated Charleston and Bar Vasquez restaurants, said all of his establishments will participate this year. In the past, Charleston had not participated, he said, largely because the maximum price point permitted for the event was too low.
“This year the price restrictions went away,” he said. “So it’s the Wild West. That’s really kind of one of the fun things for us.”
Restaurant Week is especially meaningful this year, Foreman said, as restaurants everywhere navigate the new challenges associated with operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreman’s restaurants were closed entirely for nine weeks, he said, before they started carry-out service, followed by outdoor seating and minimized indoor seating as the city eased restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.
“It means a lot,” Foreman said, “because it means new guests, and new guests are your lifeblood.”
Baltimore City entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan on June 19, two weeks after Gov. Larry Hogan authorized the move. That meant restaurants could start offering limited indoor seating, and it also spurred the reopening of larger venues like the Maryland Zoo.
Restaurants are currently permitted to operate at 50% capacity indoors, and offer outdoor seating.
The state’s coronavirus numbers have held fairly steady over the past few weeks, with an average of just over 350 new cases reported per day.
At first, Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership, worried there wouldn’t be a Restaurant Week in the city at all.
“We went back and forth on: ‘Do you have it?’ and ‘If you have it, how authentic can you be to the original nature of what it was?’” Stokes said.
In the end, the Partnership, working alongside groups like Visit Baltimore to host the event, decided to focus on inclusivity, she said.
The fee for restaurants to join in was lowered from $175 to $25 this year, Stokes said, and the Partnership is trying to get a large number of new restaurants involved.
“That’s a big deal for us,” Stokes continued.
Safety is a big focus, too, Stokes said, adding that the Partnership has been in talks with the mayor’s office and health department throughout the planning process. Even if the city’s coronavirus numbers were to worsen for a 5-day stretch, which could spur the city to halt or reverse its reopening procedures, this year’s Restaurant Week would likely continue as planned, she said.
“Whether it’s curbside, it’s outdoor dining or indoor dining, restaurants can continue to participate. And so we don’t see that as a barrier, if the data were to shift,” she said.
Some of this year’s changes could even stick around, she added. Depending on how this summer’s event goes, future Restaurant Weeks could involve restaurants choosing their own promotions, rather than sticking to multi-course, prix-fixe menus like before.
“We’re paying attention to what works,” she said.