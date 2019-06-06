P.F. Chang's to close restaurant at Baltimore's Inner Harbor on July 28

The P.F. Chang’s at the Inner Harbor will close July 28 as the Asian restaurant says it will not renew its lease for the location.

In a statement, spokeswoman Kelly Gould wrote that the lease for the restaurant at 600 E. Pratt St. has expired and will not be renewed.

“It has been our pleasure serving guests for the last 12 years at our Baltimore location, however, our lease has expired and we will be closing on July 28,” she wrote. “We look forward to continue serving the Baltimore community at one of our nearby locations.”

The location’s closing comes at a time when the city is debating how to address a host of issues surrounding the Inner Harbor, a major tourist attraction for the city.

Last month, six people were arrested after Baltimore police were deployed downtown to address a crowd of youths at the Inner Harbor that police say grew to as large as 400 people.

While the police response has been largely praised by city officials, it sparked a debate online as to how police handled the situation, especially as the union representing rank-and-file officers put out a statement calling some youths “criminals.”

Harborplace, the Inner Harbor retail shopping center that had served as a main attraction for the area for years but has struggled to retain tenants recently, was placed into receivership this week, paving the way for a potential sale.

