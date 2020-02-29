The owners of Miller’s Delicatessen in the Greenspring Shopping Center have posted a March 31 closing notice.
“We’ve been around for more than 50 years and our lease is up. We have a valuable business but we are not able to renew the lease,” said co-owner Jeff Karlin Saturday.
Karlin said many of his regular patrons first saw the closing sign this weekend.
“We told the staff Thursday and had the closing signs printed,” he said.
The delicatessen was formerly located on Reisterstown Road and Clark’s Lane.
Karlin said his restaurant and takeout department were known for the matzo ball soup, corned beef, coddies, chicken and shrimp salad and knishes.
The deli also offered such traditional dishes as beef tongue and stuffed cabbage.
Another Baltimore delicatessen, Pikesville’s EdMart, closed at the end of last year.