Grand Central, longtime Mount Vernon gay club, to permanently close after coronavirus violation

Mount Vernon’s Grand Central nightclub has permanently closed after nearly 30 years in business, a lawyer representing the popular LGBTQ club told city liquor board inspectors Thursday.
The club’s owners were called to a Board of Liquor License Commissioners hearing Thursday after inspectors reported that 15 patrons were inside the establishment on the night of July 30, when indoor dining was prohibited in the city.
The club was already operating on “borrowed time” said Stephan Fogelman, the lawyer representing the club, since its owners are planning to redevelop the property to include retail space and a full-service restaurant. But as a result of the events of July 30, they decided to close Grand Central immediately.
“It will cost them lost revenue over the next three and a half weeks, but they think it’s the best that they can do in order to ensure 100% compliance with liquor laws,” Fogelman said.
The board only fined the bar $200, continuing their pattern of relatively gentle enforcement of COVID-19 related infractions. No one restaurant has been fined more than $200 by the body thus far.
On the night of July 30, when the infraction occurred, one bartender was manning the establishment, and told inspectors that he was “the was having a hard time controlling patrons and what they were doing on the inside,” Fogelman said, adding that it’s possible not enough employees were working that night.
“Given zero percent capacity, one would think that you would be able to pull that off,” Fogelman said. “So I don’t understand it. I don’t think we’ll ever know.”
That employee was fired after the incident, Fogelman said.