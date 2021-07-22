Phillips Seafood in Baltimore got $5M in COVID relief. Faidley Seafood got $0. Restaurants criticize SBA decision-making.

It’s a tale of two crab houses. Phillips Seafood in Baltimore received $5 million through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, while its branch in Ocean City got an additional $3,155,920.97.
Faidley Seafood in Lexington Market, a woman- and veteran-owned business dating back to 1886, got nothing.
Area business owners are pointing to that example — Phillips versus Faidley — as evidence that the Small Business Administration made arbitrary decisions in the distribution of federal funds through a program meant to help restaurants reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. More than 400 businesses in Baltimore got the grants — which range from as low as $1,160 for a Belvedere Square pizza spot to as much as $5 million to Phillips, according to a dataset released last Friday by the SBA.
Many others got nothing at all. Nationally, two-thirds of applicants — amounting to almost 200,000 restaurants —didn’t receive the grants they had asked for, according to numbers provided by the Independent Restaurant Coalition, an industry group formed during the pandemic.
In the process of distributing grants, the SBA picked “winners and losers,” said Damye Hahn, co-owner of Faidley and daughter of Bill and Nancy Devine. “They really screwed this one up.”
Hahn said she and her family were actually approved for a grant of several hundred thousand dollars — the difference between their revenue in 2020 and 2019. An email in late May promised funds within days. “We were just ecstatic,” she said. They will need to leave their current digs in Lexington Market when the new market opens, a costly move for the business. A sit-down restaurant in Catonsville is still in the works.
Faidley qualified as a “priority” business according to SBA guidelines for the grants. Hahn’s father is a Navy veteran and both she and her mom are co-owners, making the restaurant a woman- and veteran-owned business. But a lawsuit in Texas put a halt to all payments. Days later, the money still hadn’t arrived in their checking account. Hahn learned via email that Faidley wouldn’t be getting any money after all.
“I don’t begrudge Phillips from getting anything,” Hahn says. But she wants to see her business benefit, too. “We all struggled.” Pandemic restrictions in Baltimore City were particularly severe during the pandemic; her family’s business is also facing skyrocketing costs of crab. “I can’t charge $50 for a crab cake,” she said. “Our margins are getting thinner and thinner.”
On Thursday, Hahn and owners from about 20 Baltimore restaurants gathered for a livestreamed news conference at Faidley from its bustling outpost in the public market. Some of the owners who came had actually received funding, but came out to show their support.
“We wanted desperately to get through this,” Hahn said before a microphone. She got teary-eyed as she spoke of her travails during the past year. “We’re asking Congress to please ... replenish the fund. To help us stay alive through another generation.”
The group of restaurant owners wants Congress to replenish the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund. They hope their efforts will gain national traction, and unveiled a website, replenishthefund.org, designed in red and blue to emphasize what they say is the bipartisan nature of their aims.
Restaurant advocates have dinged the SBA for a lack of transparency in how they issued the grants, and called on Congress to enact further relief. Earlier this month, the Independent Restaurant Coalition said a number of ineligible businesses including recreation facilities and hotel chains, had received the grants, which were designed to help only restaurants.
Thiru Vignarajah, the former deputy attorney general for the state, signed on as their spokesman. The former candidate for Baltimore mayor and state’s attorney has become a familiar figure at pro-restaurant rallies, having most recently represented Fells Point businesses that threatened to withhold taxes until the city addressed lawlessness in the neighborhood. Previously, he lobbied city officials to reopen restaurants, calling pandemic shutdowns “rushed and arbitrary.”
Vignarajah says the main point of this latest effort is to press Congress to action. He positioned himself in contrast to Stephen Miller, the former aide to President Donald Trump who sued the Small Business Administration on behalf of the owners of a restaurant in Texas. That resulted in many businesses — including Faidley — losing out on grants they had already been promised.
Miller argued that the work of President Joe Biden’s administration to prioritize minority and women-owned businesses is unconstitutional.
“We hope it doesn’t come to litigation,” he said. Of Miller’s lawsuit, which resulted in some recipients seeing aid rescinded, he said, “That was an unfortunate, politically motivated, Trump-driven lawsuit.”
The SBA did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Phillips did not answer a similar request.