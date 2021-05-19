Baltimore to extend COVID street closures and parklets for outdoor dining

Makeshift “parklets” popped up in many Baltimore parking spaces last year as the city looked to help local restaurants expand their outdoor dining spaces. But what were originally envisioned as temporary structures could have staying power.
Speaking outside such a parklet at Marie Louise Bistro in Mt. Vernon, Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that the city would extend both its dining street closure and outdoor seating relief programs. Both projects, a partnership between the city and Downtown Partnership, began last year in response to the pandemic.
Restaurant owners can apply online for outdoor sidewalk dining and for street and parking lane closures. Operators can apply for permits for sidewalk dining through the city’s department of housing and community development, while permits for lane closures and parking spaces are granted by the city’s department of transportation.
Councilman Eric T. Costello, a frequent advocate of area restaurants, praised the extension of the outside programs which he said in a statement “will better position our restaurants to continue contributing to a successful economic recovery for our City.”
Such permits are particularly useful in historic communities like Mt. Vernon where businesses may lack the sidewalk space or patios to seat customers outside, said Shelonda Stokes, president of Downtown Partnership.