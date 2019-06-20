The Elephant restaurant in Baltimore is closed as a result of 'legal and financial circumstances'

A little more than a month after saying Mount Vernon’s The Elephant would stay open “forever and ever and ever and ever and then some,” its owners abruptly closed the restaurant because of “legal and financial circumstances.”

A notice posted at the entrance says The Elephant and Sascha’s Catering — which operate out of the same building at 924 N. Charles St. — are closed “effective immediately.”

“As you may well be aware, we have been fighting the good fight to save The Elephant, Sascha’s and this amazing building for the past several month(s),” the notice, signed by Mallory Staley, Linda Brown Rivelis and Steven Rivelis, read.

“But despite our very best efforts, our legal and financial circumstances have forced us to make the very difficult and painful decision to cease the business operations of The Elephant restaurant and Sascha’s catering effective immediately.”

A call to Steven Rivelis, who has been previously assigned to speak with The Baltimore Sun, was not immediately returned Thursday.

Last month, co-owner Steven Rivelis said the restaurant would stay open for the foreseeable future after the ownership group filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing was part of a plan to stem the impending sale of the building as it was set to go to auction May 1.

Investor James Hickman sued Rivelis and the restaurant’s ownership in federal court, claiming he’d invested $400,000 of the initial $1.4 million investment into the building but “has not received any money in return for his investment in the Project.”

The complaint was closed May 9 after the ownership group filed for bankruptcy, but an order was issued in the case June 3, court records show. It is unclear what the order pertains to.

The building housed the Brass Elephant for nearly 30 years until it closed in 2009.

Rivelis and his wife, Linda Brown Rivelis, bought the building for $550,000 in 2015 and spent millions to restore the restaurant, opening The Elephant in July 2016. It was set to close this March, but days later the owners launched an online campaign on GoFundMe to try to save their business.

Phil Davis / Baltimore Sun

