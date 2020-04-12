Fells Point restaurateur to cook and give away Easter dinner at TinyBrickOven

Restaurateur Will Fagg has heard that cabbage soup flavored with tumeric and ginger is good for helping sick people get over the flu.
So, he figured he’d make 10 gallons of it and give away every drop on Easter Sunday to people passing by his Fells Point shop, TinyBrickOven.
”This is for anybody who wants it, not just people who are needy or homeless,” Fagg said shortly after putting out a call Saturday to neighbors via Facebook seeking to borrow six 6-quart or larger crockpots that will keep the soup warm.
”This is a very strange time to be bringing the community together. But, this is supposed to be a very nourishing and comforting soup, and I felt that’s something we could all use right now.”
Fagg figures he’ll be up all night cooking. If time permits, he might also prepare rice and beans or possibly, a favorite recipe for apple-oatmeal-raisin cookies.
He’s anticipating that he might have to pull this off by himself or with just one other helper, though not because he lacks volunteers. But, his storefront at 1036 Light St. is so small that he says “there isn’t enough room for more than two or maybe three people“ standing six feet apart.
Flagg is figuring out the practical details on the fly, but thinks perhaps he will make enough soup to give away up to 50 food bags during the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch hour, and up to 50 more food bags during the 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. dinner rush.
To maintain social distancing, he might put together individual food bags and leave them on a table outside the store, so people can grab one as they walk by.
“I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said.
”But I’m a traditionalist, and I usually cook a big meal at Easter. Even if we can’t eat together this year, I just want to make something delicious that I can hand out for free and that people will enjoy.”