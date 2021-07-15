Judge dismisses most racial discrimination allegations against Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group but lets lawsuit proceed

Last July, Grant filed a lawsuit seeking around $150,000 in damages for each of multiple counts. In an amended complaint filed in November, she alleged that the restaurant group had discriminated against her and her son because of their race and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on them. She maintained that she and her son “have suffered and will continue to suffer severe and extreme emotional distress” because of the incident. Additionally, she alleged that Atlas had violated Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in denying them service.