Bertha’s Mussels of bumper sticker fame to close after 50 years in Fells Point

Bertha's, a Fells Point institution famous for its mussels and its green-and-white bumper stickers, was included in a 2001 episode of the bygone Food Network series "FoodNation with Bobby Flay." (Baltimore Sun photo)

Bertha’s Mussels, an iconic Fells Point seafood restaurant and bar, is closing after 50 years in business, the owners announced on Facebook Thursday.

The restaurant will remain open through the end of the year and go to auction with bids to start Nov. 12.

Tony and Laura Norris opened the bar in 1972 and over the decades the family-owned establishment rose to celebrity status. The restaurant is known for its fresh seafood, live music and recognizable green bumper stickers encouraging patrons to “Eat Bertha’s Mussels.”

“Closing Berthas is bittersweet. As a family, we’ve given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over the years with our customers, staff, and neighbors. We thank you all for being part of our lives,” the Norris family wrote in a Facebook post.

The restaurant’s five-day online auction closes Nov. 17 on Alex Cooper Auctioneers’ website.

“We’re very excited and honored to handle Bertha’s, with such a Baltimore history and following. We hope a new buyer and owner takes on the tradition,” said Jared Block, an auction agent for Alex Cooper Auction House. The auctioneer has handled other restaurant sales in Fell’s Point, including The Wharf Rat, a 300-year-old building and mainstay bar.

This article will be updated.