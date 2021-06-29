To-go cocktails will stop being served in Baltimore City and some surrounding counties — at least, for now

When most of the guidelines under Maryland’s pandemic state of emergency lapse Thursday, so, too, will provisions allowing Maryland bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks to-go.
To the delight of orange crush and margarita lovers statewide, the General Assembly passed a bill to allow localities to continue the practice post-pandemic. But local liquor boards have the final say — and in many jurisdictions across the state, like Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Ocean City, carry-out cocktails won’t be allowed past midnight on June 30.
Carry-out alcohol sales became popular during the pandemic, serving as a lifeline for struggling restaurants and bars. Paul Benkert, owner of The Bluebird Cocktail Room in Hampden, said the bar would sell around 50 to-go cocktail kits in the height of the pandemic.
“During the holidays, like Valentine’s Day or Christmas, we definitely saw a huge source of revenue from being able to sell our cocktail kits,” Benkert said. “It certainly allowed us to bring in income that wouldn’t have been there.”
In Baltimore City, businesses will have to stick to what’s allowed in their original liquor licenses. But come fall, when city’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners plans to rehash all of the rules for licensees, officials plan to reevaluate to-go drinks, said Nicholas Blendy, the board’s deputy executive secretary.
“The board decided that: ‘Well, we’ll let things go back to the way that they’ve always been,’” Blendy said. “Our rules are up to be rewritten this year anyway. Best practices say it should happen every five years or so.”
Benkert said if the liquor board decides to allow to-go sales in the fall, The Bluebird will offer carryout cocktails again. But now, as restaurants and bars are reopening, he’s more focused on indoor dining.
“It’s not really going to affect us because we stopped offering the to-go cocktails to concentrate on our inside operations,” Benkert said. “If we’re allowed to offer it, we certainly will, but I’m not going to be putting up a fight.”
Baltimore County is also planning to disallow to-go drinks come Thursday, but they’ll hold a public hearing July 12 to discuss future carry-out regulations, said Sean Naron, spokesman for the county executive. A decision from the liquor board is expected in the days following the hearing, he added. Carroll County, too, is pausing carry-out drinks and holding a hearing July 14, said Jo Vance of the county’s liquor board.
Harford County will also pause to-go drinks until their next public hearing on July 28, but ultimately aims to allow the practice, said Judi Powell of the county’s liquor control board. A lawyer for Anne Arundel’s liquor board couldn’t be reached for comment about the county’s plans.
In Howard County, carry-out drinks will continue through at least Aug. 15 — the grace period at the end of the state executive order — said David Yungmann, the county liquor board chair. But the board plans to hold a public meeting in July to firm up future plans, he said.
“It just seemed kind of goofy to have people stop doing it for a month,” Yungmann said.
Plus, the measure was very popular, and hardly problematic, he said.
“I don’t think we’ve had any adverse impacts over the past year from allowing people to do it,” Yungmann said.
Some local liquor boards may want to tinker with the pandemic-era rules, perhaps by adding quantity limits for carry-out cocktail purchases or specifying which types of containers qualify, Yungmann said.
Officials in Howard are also working to allow previously ineligible businesses to continue offering outdoor dining, he said.