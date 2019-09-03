Bambao to replace the Manchurian Rice Co. in Harbor East

Bambao, a new Asian fusion restaurant, will replace Manchurian Rice Co. in Harbor East this October, according to a release by Blue Fork Marketing.
Bambao will be a “mindful eating,” fast-casual restaurant that will serve steamed bao bun sandwiches, rice bowls and craft bubble tea, according to the release.
Baltimore investor Michael Tsakalos and a group of students from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School developed Bambao to create “an experience that embodies kindness and inspires mindful living,” said Tsakalos in the release.
The restaurant owners, led by Tsakalos, solicited feedback from the students, many of whom are Chinese nationals, to better understand what they wanted in a dining experience. The owners then enlisted brand architect Andre Vaseghi and designer Stephanie Bradshaw to create the restaurant concept.
"Bambao’s brand experience is designed to share one unifying philosophy: to feed the spirit within,” Vaseghi said in the release. “The concept is intended to contribute to a goal of helping people have a better day by offering a space where each guest is rewarded with a sense and taste of zen.”