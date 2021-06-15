Dog bar Bark Social set to open second location in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood later this year

Like in Bethesda, the Boston Street location will be open rain or shine. Off-leash dogs can roam and socialize under the supervision of “bark rangers,” employees who monitor the dogs. It is this customer service, coupled with good food and drinks that keep the regulars coming back. “I love that I’m able to spend time with my dog Cholula at a place that’s meant for the both of us,” said Carli Otero, a Bark Social regular. “Being relatively new to the area, it makes it easy and fun to meet dog owners (and dogs!) over great local beers and delicious food. It’s just like being at your favorite bar, but this time you don’t have to feel guilty about leaving your dog at home.”