Gino's [Pictures]
For more than three decades, Baltimoreans feasted on the fast food at Gino's, a burger chain with roots going back to the 1950s and Colts greats Gino Marchetti and Alan Ameche. The last Gino's closed in 1991, but hope has remained alive -- and apparently has been rewarded, with news that a new Gino's opened recently in suburban Philadelphia. Its owners say there's a good chance Gino's could return to Baltimore sometime next year. Also see: • Baltimore's nostalgic restaurants • Gino's in King of Prussia
