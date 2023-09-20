Italian marketplace selling wines, subs and brick-oven pizza to open in Village of Cross Keys in 2024

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An Italian marketplace will open at the Village of Cross Keys in summer 2024. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

An Italian market and delicatessen will be the latest tenant to join the Village of Cross Keys amid a renaissance for the North Baltimore shopping center.

ZaVino Italian Marketplace has signed a lease for 3,800 square feet of space near Williams-Sonoma, Caves Valley Partners, the developer spearheading the revival, said Wednesday.

The market will be a combination delicatessen, grocery and liquor store serving Italian subs, sandwiches, pastas and Neapolitan pizza baked in a brick oven. Customers can order at the counter and take their meals to go, or grab a seat at indoor and outdoor dining areas on-site.

The marketplace will also offer carryout dry goods and alcohol, including Italian meats, cheeses, oils and vinegars, Italian wine and olives.

ZaVino will be run by Gino Kozera, a restaurant veteran who also owns the Locust Point gastropub Amber. Kozera’s business and life partner, Tiffany Garner, and his daughter, Gabrielle Merwin, will be involved in the market’s operations, as well.

The Italian marketplace is aiming to open next summer. It will join a growing roster of new Cross Keys tenants that also counts brunch spot Easy Like Sunday; a yet-to-be-named Chinese food concept from the Atlas Restaurant Group scheduled to open in fall 2024; and Cece’s Roland Park, a Mediterranean restaurant from Baltimore-based developer The Cordish Cos. that’s slated to open in the spring.

The Village of Cross Keys, designed by the famed developer Jim Rouse, opened in 1965 and was acquired by Caves Valley Partners in 2020. The center also has office space and will soon be home to 300 new apartment units.

ZaVino’s will fill a gourmet food void at Cross Keys that was created when the popular Village Food Market closed there in the 1990s, Caves Valley partner Arsh Mirmiran said. The deli drew famous diners including Oprah, Howard Cosell, Katharine Hepburn and actors from Barry Levinson’s film “Diner,” according to a 1994 story in the Sun.