‘We have 10,000 pounds of tomatoes. Anybody want to help?’ Facing worker shortage, one Baltimore restaurant turns to volunteers

Among the volunteers on a recent Monday night was Val Seaberg of Charles Village, who recently retired from her sales job at T. Rowe Price, where, she joked, “I learned to say things like ‘It’s only 25 million dollars.’” In the past year she’s signed on to a “pizza pals” subscription, which allows customers to pre-purchase pizza at a discount. Such subscription programs, for everything from food to wine to coffee, have taken off during the pandemic as business owners look to establish more consistent revenue streams and solidify relationships with customers.