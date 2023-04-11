Christmas Village organizers to bring wine festival to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor this spring

Organizers of the Christmas Village in Baltimore are planning a new seasonal pop-up for the city’s waterfront this spring.

The Wine Village in Baltimore, which opens Mother’s Day weekend at West Shore Park, will offer pours of more than two dozen wines from around the world, as well as a menu of European-inspired food, an Instagram friendly garden setting and an entertainment lineup including concerts and movie nights.

Like the Christmas Village, the Wine Village draws inspiration from German culture and traditions. The country’s wine regions buzz every spring and summer with their own pop-up festivals, which offer an opportunity to sample both local and international wines.

In Baltimore, both seasonal events are put on by Pennsylvania-based German American Marketing. After nine seasons of the Christmas Village, “we finally made the big decision to bring an exciting new Wine Village concept to the Inner Harbor,” Ronja Baumann, a project manager for the company, said in a statement. “We look forward to debuting something new and exciting that will welcome Baltimore back out under the blue skies along the waterfront.”

The Wine Village will be open daily, starting May 11 and running through Memorial Day, May 29. Admission is free. Hours and a full schedule of events are available on the event’s website, baltimore-wine.com.

Among the festivities will be weekday movie nights and live performances from local musicians on Fridays and Saturdays. Face painters, balloon twisters and other kid-friendly attractions are also on the lineup.

The wine offerings will be divided by region: an “Old World Wines Château” will serve whites, reds and rosés from Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Tuscany, according to a news release, while the “New World Wines Villa” will offer American wines from California, Washington and Oregon. A “Maryland Wine Manors” booth will highlight regional pours. Visitors can also sip on wine coolers and wine slushies topped with fruit.

To pair with the drinks, the festival will serve snacks from Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Many of the offerings, like grilled bratwurst and sauerkraut, Raclette cheese sandwiches and Belgian fries, are already staples of the Christmas Village.

Other attractions include a carousel, vendor booths with goods from local artisans and games like cornhole and life-sized Jenga. Wine Village organizers also plan to spruce up West Shore Park with raised garden beds, pergolas, bistro lights, picnic blankets and lawn chairs.