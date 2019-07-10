Food marketplace planned for Baltimore’s Clipper Mill

Owners of Baltimore’s Whitehall Mill plan to bring a new food marketplace to the former factory in Clipper Mill, complete with outdoor table service and off-premise catering.
Baltimore’s liquor board is set to make a decision on whether to approve a liquor license for the facility, 3300 Clipper Mill Road, on July 18. The hearing is at 11 a.m. in Room 215 at City Hall and is open to the public.
David Tufaro, founder of Terra Nova Ventures, which oversaw the building’s recent $22 million renovation into an apartment complex, could not be immediately reached for comment. Tufaro also restored nearby 19th-century Jones Falls Valley property, Mill No. 1, home to Cosima.
A floor plan included in the license application shows a large event space on one wing of the building, with a bar, coffee and tea areas, bakery, general store and pop-up retail shop slated for the other wing. A common sitting area will occupy the building’s center. A full-service restaurant is planned for the site’s original boiler room, according to the company’s website.
Owners must invest a minimum of $1 million in the facilities to qualify as a “marketplace,” according to the city’s definition. More than half the sales must come from food, not liquor. A maximum capacity is set for 500.
Whitehall Mill began its life as a water-powered flour mill in the 19th century. It was extensively rebuilt in the mid-1860s, following a fire at the Clipper Mill, which produced sailcloth. It later became a storehouse for pornographic magazines and adult products, according to an article in The Baltimore Sun.
The addition of food service has been a long time coming. In 2015, The Sun reported that Terra Nova Ventures had begun courting vendors for an 18,000-square-foot market it hoped would open in 2016.
The mill was previously home to the Charm Kitty Cafe, which closed in 2018.