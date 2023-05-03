What’s next for Whitehall Market? Developer promises ‘big things’ on the horizon for Hampden food hall

Nearly three years after opening in June 2020, Whitehall Market is getting ready to say goodbye to the last of its remaining vendors.

Announcements have come rolling in over the past few weeks as one by one, vendors shared their plans to leave the Hampden the food hall located in a historic mill on the banks of the Jones Falls.

Heritage Kitchen, which serves Filipino dishes from chef Rey Eugenio, became the latest business to announce its impending departure with a message to customers last weekend. In a social media post, Eugenio said the restaurant will close its stall at the end of May.

“It has taken us some time to fully gather the best words to describe the changes coming our way,” Eugenio wrote. “We remain grateful and humbled from our time with you all these last three years. This is not a goodbye for us and we will see you soon, Baltimore.”

With the news, all of the market’s stalls are slated to be empty by the end of the month. Crust By Mack was the first to leave Whitehall in 2022, and Ceremony Coffee followed suit earlier this year. FireFly Farms, Wight Tea Co. and Gundalow Gourmet (as well as its adjacent design shop) will all mark their final day at the market on May 28. Temporary vendor The Brisket Hub hosted a last pop-up in April, though the business’ owners said they plan to serve food at future market events.

While turnover is common at food halls, which offer a lower barrier to entry for merchants testing out a new food business, the recent wave of departures has lead to speculation about the future of the market.

But Whitehall’s developer, David Tufaro, says he’s not prepared to give up on his vision just yet.

So what’s next for the market? “Big things,” Tufaro promised.

The developer isn’t ready to share details just yet, but said the market recently signed a new vendor lease that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tufaro said he looks at the Whitehall Mill development holistically: in addition to the market, the former textile mill is also home to 28 apartment units, offices, seafood restaurant True Chesapeake Oyster Co. and several events spaces.

The apartments and offices are fully leased, Tufaro said, and True Chesapeake Oyster plans to stick around. Private event bookings, which were sluggish during the pandemic’s early years, are now picking up.

“We think that’s going to throw activity to the market,” he said. “I think it’s time to take what we’ve learned and apply it going forward. If it doesn’t work in this round over the next 12 months, I think then we’d have to reconsider.”

Whitehall has ramped up its public events calendar with drag brunches, karaoke nights, art markets and other activities aimed at luring in customers to the mill, which is tucked away in a less-trafficked area of Hampden. Tufaro said he doesn’t think the market’s location is a disadvantage, though.

“I think we’re very well located within the city, in terms of where people want to go, feel safe, feel like they’re in a special space,” he said.

Tufaro’s daughter, Christina Tufaro, is taking the lead on signing new tenants. She said the market is actively seeking out merchants who are interested in leasing one of the market’s nine stalls.

“There’s lots of small businesses in Baltimore that we’d love to be supporting,” she said.

Meanwhile, many of the food hall’s former vendors have shared their next steps: Crust By Mack, for instance, will open a temporary storefront in Harborplace, while FireFly Farms will focus on its operations in Western Maryland. Gundalow Gourmet recently opened a store at the Shops at Kenilworth in Towson. Ceremony Coffee has several other Baltimore locations, including cafes in Harbor Point and at Cross Street Market and Mt. Vernon Marketplace.

Wight Tea Co. will expand its wholesale operations and continue to run an online store, co-owner Brittany Wight said. The tea shop is also looking to sell some customer favorite drinks in concentrate.

“Our cafe was a great way for us to grow and connect,” Wight wrote in a note to customers on Instagram. “It was never our end goal but it was where we built community and family.”