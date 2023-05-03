Bits & Bites: Baltimore parklets hit speed bump, Towson gets Chopt and Emma’s teas up for coronation

Spring is in full swing — though the forecast doesn’t always feel like it — and before we know it, outdoor dining patios will be bustling once again.

Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation released its plan last month to make the curbside parklets that popped up at the start of the pandemic into a permanent fixture of the city’s streetscapes. But before the new guidelines and fees become official policy, the city’s law department wants a closer look.

Advertisement

City solicitor Ebony Thompson asked the Board of Estimates on Wednesday morning to give the department a little more time to review a proposed fee schedule for the parklets.

The fees encountered some pushback this week from Bikemore, a group that advocates for expanding bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in Baltimore. In a letter to the Board of Estimates, Bikemore’s interim Executive Director Jed Weeks noted that the proposed fees for curbside dining are costlier than the fee that restaurants pay for a valet parking lane for vehicles. The city’s Complete Streets ordinance, he added, requires Baltimore to prioritize pedestrian uses over automobile uses.

Advertisement

“Curbside dining is a pedestrian use, and research shows curbside dining is a more productive economic use than parking,” Weeks wrote. He asked Board of Estimates officials to either lower parklet fees or raise the cost of a valet parking permit.

Thompson said she requested a deferral for the parklet regulations to give the law department additional time to review the provisions, and that the delay was unrelated to concerns expressed by Bikemore. ”It’s really just double checking to make sure it’s all good,” she said.

I’ll keep an eye on the parklet discussion as the city moves toward a planned July 1 implementation date for the new system.

Also in this week’s column, I have details about a popular salad chain expanding to Towson, a new restaurant and music venue on the Columbia lakefront and a local way to mark King Charles’ coronation.

Two new venues for the Columbia Lakefront

Clyde’s left a big hole on the banks of Lake Kittamaqundi when it closed in 2020 after 45 years in business. The shuttering of a neighboring music hall, The Soundry, added to the vacancy.

This week, two new businesses — together called “The Collective” — are stepping in to fill the space. Offshore, a restaurant from HoCo Brew Hive owners and Howard County residents Josh and Joyce Butts, will debut inside the former Clyde’s space Wednesday, Columbia master developer Howard Hughes announced last week.

The restaurant will serve seasonal dishes using “hand-crafted recipes that represent traditions from New England to the Carolinas,” according to the announcement. The restaurant space has been redesigned with a coastal feel and will offer both indoor and outdoor seating.

Next door, concert venue Encore will host live performances from regional acts and tribute bands. The 150-seat space, run by locals Staci Samaras and Randy Smith, will also serve small bites and a full bar menu, and will hold trivia nights, screenings of sporting events and other activities on evenings when there are no shows scheduled.

Advertisement

Towson gets Chopt

The Chopt Classic Cobb Salad. (Chopt / HANDOUT)

Another salad option is coming to Towson for diners looking to get their fill of greens.

Chopt Creative Salad Company will open a store at Dulaney Plaza next week. A ribbon cutting for the new restaurant — the salad chain’s eighth in Maryland — is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 10.

Chopt, founded in New York in 2001, is touting local ties including produce sourced from Richardson Farms and Colora Orchards. The restaurant has also forged a partnership with Baltimore-based Next One Up, an organization with a mission of supporting local young men through academics, athletics and social development. The chain is joining with Next One Up on a mentorship program that could lead to job opportunities for participants.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 45 as well as in-store and curbside pickup options and delivery through third-party services like Uber Eats and DoorDash. On May 9, diners can take advantage of half-priced orders, with proceeds headed to Next One Up. The restaurant is also courting local students from Towson University and Goucher College with a discount code, “STUDENT15,” offering 15% off orders through May 23.

Baltimore chefs cook for James Beard Foundation

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Seven local chefs headed to New York City last month to showcase Baltimore’s culinary scene in the Big Apple.

The group — which included H3irloom Food Group owners David and Tonya Thomas, The Urban Oyster founder Jasmine Norton, Magdalena executive chef Scott Bacon, Loving Spoon Collective owner DJ Neal, Our Time Kitchen co-founder Catina Smith and BLK Swan head chef Saon Brice — collaborated on a seven-course feast for food media April 25 at the prestigious James Beard Foundation’s new Platform space, a show kitchen with room for classes and events.

Advertisement

The dinner menu featured passed appetizers like chargrilled oysters with goat cheese and bacon onion jam; a curry crab empanada amuse-bouche; and main courses like corn gnocchi over a 47-ingredient mole with seared scallops, coconut milk poached rockfish and a pit beef stew. For dessert, guests — including reporters from Ebony, Bon Appetit, Forbes and Food & Wine — ate a pineapple upside-down bread pudding.

Coronation cuppa

High Tea for Two features sweet and savory items, all house-made, at Emma's Tea Spot on Harford Road in the Hamilton neighborhood. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

If you’re looking to celebrate King Charles’ coronation Saturday the way the British do, look to Baltimore’s English expat eateries.

In Northeast Baltimore, Emma’s Tea Spot will serve tea and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to commemorate the coronation. The tea house will be decked out in special decor to mark the historic occasion.

It’s too late to order from The Corner Pantry’s special coronation menu. But you can still try a Coronation Chicken Salad Sandwich from the Falls Road cafe’s regular menu. The sandwich, which combines curried chicken, mango chutney, raisins and toasted almonds atop toasted lemon and rosemary bread, is inspired by a sandwich served at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this story.