Ceremony Coffee, Roggenart Bakery and new concept from Ouzo Bay alum coming to restored Whitehall Mill

Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Roggenart Bakery and a new concept from an Ouzo Bay alum are coming to Whitehall Mill, developers announced Wednesday.
The food hall, to be called Whitehall Food Market, will make up the ground floor of the historic Clipper Mill Road building, also home to a number of apartments and offices.
A liquor board hearing scheduled for July 18 has been postponed to allow more time for community input, said developer David Tufaro. The founder of Terra Nova Ventures oversaw the mill’s $22 million renovation as well as the redevelopment of Mill No. 1, home to Cosima.
“It’s been a slower process than we anticipated or hoped for," Tufaro said. Tufaro said he expected the marketplace to be open in late fall. True Chesapeake Oyster Co., a restaurant let by chef Zack Mills, is set to open soon around Labor Day in the mill’s original boiler room.
The Whitehall Mill location will be the seventh branch for Annapolis-based Ceremony Coffee. Roggenart owners will move their pastry operation from Mt. Washington to Whitehall Mill. Other vendors will include the Gundalow Gourmet, Wight Tea Company and FireFly Farms, a cheese shop with branches in Deep Creek Lake.
They’ll be joined by Heritage, a new concept from Rey Eugenio, the former executive chef of Roy’s and Ouzo Bay as well as Masarap Filipino.
Asked whether the neighborhood dining scene could sustain such a large addition, Turfaro pointed to the success of nearby Gypsy Queen Cafe and Waverly Brewing Company. The stalls and restaurant will carry items at a variety of price points, catering to a broad customer base.“We hope to complement the other establishments that are in that corridor,” he said. “It’s an absolutely gorgeous setting within the city.”
Whitehall Mill began its life as a water-powered flour mill in the 19th century. It was extensively rebuilt in the mid-1860s and renamed Clipper Mill. It later became a storehouse for pornographic magazines and adult products, according to an article in The Baltimore Sun.
The addition of food service has been a long time coming. In 2015, The Sun reported that Terra Nova Ventures had begun courting vendors for an 18,000-square-foot market it hoped would open in 2016.
The mill was previously home to the Charm Kitty Cafe, which closed in 2018.