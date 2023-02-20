Here’s where to find paczki, Baltimore’s favorite pre-Lent treat

It’s almost Mardi Gras, and some people might be having multicolored visions of king cakes and toy babies. Here in Baltimore, there are no floats or beads to catch, but we have something better to get your hands on for Fat Tuesday.

Paczki.

Pronounced “paunch-key,” the sweet, fried pastry, similar to a doughnut, is a throwback to the traditional Polish heritage of some city residents, especially Catholics and other Christians who will mark the beginning of Lent this week on Ash Wednesday.

Paczki are the sweet, fried pastries, similar to doughnuts, that are traditional for Polish communities. Some are glazed or dusted with sugar and filled with flavorings like raspberry and lemon. (Baltimore Sun)

During the 40 days of Lent, many will fast from sweets and fattening foods, so it helps to get all of that out of the house. And what better way to use up your sugar, lard and eggs than to make paczki?

Beautifully browned domes of dough dipped in delicious icing, sprinkled with powdered sugar or filled with raspberry jelly.

Want some? Here’s where to find paczki in the Baltimore area this week.

Grocery stores

Wegmans, Fresh Market and Giant all are offering packaged paczki in a variety of flavors, including raspberry and lemon. Most come in four-count boxes, with prices ranging from $5.50 to $6.50 per box. Eddie’s of Roland Park has a four-pack for $9.99.

Herman’s Bakery

The family-operated bakery in Dundalk is selling paczki for $1.69 each and $16.99 per dozen, available Tuesday.

7560 Holabird Ave., Dundalk. 410-284-5590. hermansbakeryandcatering.com

Krakus Deli

The Fells Point operation offers fresh paczki every Friday, starting at 10 a.m. The treats are $2.50 each.

1737 Fleet St., Fells Point. 410-732-7533. krakusdelibaltimore.com

Polish Treasures

This sweet little rowhouse and gift shop near Patterson Park sells homemade paczki in flavors of cream, raspberry, strawberry and raisin for $1.50 each.

429 S. Chester St., Upper Fells Point. 410-563-8760. polishtreasures.com

Sophia’s Place

The Broadway Market stall has paczki on Tuesday for $2.75 each in flavors of raspberry, strawberry, plum, raisin and Boston cream. The more traditional paczki with marmalade and rose flavor will be available Monday in limited quantities.

Broadway Market, 1640 Aliceanna St., Fells Point. 410-342-6105.

Woodlea Bakery

Woodlea has been packing up paczki all weekend — sugared, powdered and granulated plus raisins — and will continue through Tuesday at both its Belair Road and Baltimore Pike locations. They’re $1.40 each or $15.95 per dozen.

4905 Belair Road, Wilson Heights, and 548 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 410-488-7717 and 410-420-2203. woodleabakery.com

Fenwick Bakery

This longstanding local bakery, known for its peach cake, will have fastnachts dusted with granulated sugar on Fat Tuesday for $1.35 each or $16.20 for the dozen. It’s not paczki but is delicious.

7219 Harford Road, Baltimore. 410-444-6410. fenwickbakery.com

