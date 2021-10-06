Running your first half marathon? Here’s what to eat and drink before, during and after the Baltimore Running Festival

Fuel in a way that you’ve been training to fuel. So if you are buying the energy bars, or the goos, and the gels…and that’s been working for you… I wouldn’t change that at this point. You’ve only got a few days to the race. One of the biggest mistakes I see in novice runners is when they go to the expo or they go to their running store and say, I’m going to try this sugar gel over here, and I’ve never done it for the last 12 weeks. It doesn’t agree with them and their body’s like, “What is this?” And that’s something that you don’t want to find out at mile nine.