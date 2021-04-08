What to eat this Sunday at the Baltimore Farmers Market & Bazaar

The market combines an constant appetite for change and innovation with a firm grasp of tradition. Which is why it’s wonderful to see Washington’s Malikah Carpenter, who has taken over running her dad’s fish stand. He’s still on hand, of course, calling on market goers to come and try their foods. Not that anyone needs much enticing. The stand can get long lines on market days, and it’s easy to see why. Their take on lake trout, Baltimore’s classic if misnamed food, is a knockout. Huge portions of crispy, lemony fish on bread with a sweet slaw on top make for a filling yet refreshing meal ($13).