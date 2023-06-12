Two White Marsh eateries to close, making way for Harford farm-to-table restaurant The Local to expand

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Local, the Fallston farm-to-table restaurant from Chef Zack Trabbold, will open a new location in White Marsh. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Local is about to get much more local for Baltimore County diners.

The acclaimed Fallston farm-to-table restaurant from Chef Zack Trabbold will open a second location — the chef’s first venture outside Harford County — at The Avenue at White Marsh, Trabbold said Monday.

Advertisement

“We have a very good following and we’re looking to expand on that,” the chef said during a meeting of the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners, which voted to approve a liquor license transfer for the restaurant.

The White Marsh restaurant will be double the size of The Local’s Harford County spot and is aiming to open in July, Trabbold said.

Advertisement

News of the opening comes as two other restaurants prepare to close. A representative for Baltimore-based White Oak Hospitality confirmed that The Local will take over the space occupied by its two White Marsh restaurants, Wayward Bar & Kitchen and The Curious Oyster.

Jennifer Cruise, the senior vice president of marketing for White Oak Hospitality, said the restaurants will close after a final day of service on Monday. She said the sale was a “business decision” that will allow the restaurant group to focus resources on expanding its Banditos Tacos & Tequila brand. A location of Wayward Bar & Kitchen in Federal Hill will remain open.

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“This decision does not come easy, but it’s the right decision to optimize and continue expanding our Banditos brand,” Cruise wrote in an email. She said employees of both restaurants were offered a job with The Local or a transfer to a Banditos restaurant.

“We were happy to hear many chose either option,” she wrote.

The original Banditos opened in Federal Hill in 2012. In the decade since, White Oak Hospitality has opened six other outposts of the Mexican restaurant in Maryland and Virginia, including a new location in Columbia’s rapidly expanding Merriweather District. A planned Banditos restaurant in Sarasota, Florida is expected to open this fall.

Wayward Bar & Kitchen and The Local Oyster opened at the Avenue at White Marsh in late 2019 as the hospitality group continued to expand.

Trabbold is on an expansion kick of his own. The Local, which won Harford Magazine’s “Best Restaurant” award last year, opened in 2021 and quickly garnered praise for its menu of locally sourced produce, meats and craft beer. Less than a year later, the restaurant expanded into space next door, adding a new dining room and charcuterie bar.

Across the street from the Fallston restaurant, Trabbold’s Evolved Hospitality group recently opened Evolved Banquet Hall, a space that seats more than 350 people for weddings, parties and other events. And this year, he plans to open Butcher & Banter, a high-end steakhouse and raw bar with seating for 250, also located in Harford County.

Advertisement

The Local’s White Marsh restaurant will first take over the space where Wayward Bar & Kitchen was located, before adding more seating on The Curious Oyster side in August or September. At full capacity, the restaurant will have seating for about 300 people, Trabbold said.