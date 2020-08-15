Wacky Waffles to open brick-and-mortar location in Patterson Park

Wacky Waffles, a mobile catering business that’s serviced weddings, festivals and more in the Baltimore area, is putting down roots in Patterson Park this fall.
Owner Devon James said it has always been in the works for the business to have a physical location, but that “we just didn’t know exactly when it would come.”
James started Wacky Waffles in 2015 and said he had wanted to do something innovative within the catering industry, which is how the mobile waffle station got started.
“We knew that a lot of people would hire caterers for weddings and things like that, but we wanted to kind of give a different spin on the catering world and make it a little more updated,” he said.
While James said the first few years of the business ran pretty smoothly, things changed when he received a cancer diagnosis two years in.
“That pretty much put a lot of things on hold, and the business was affected,” he said.
While he was receiving chemotherapy treatments, James said he put the rest of his energy into writing a cookbook.
After being cleared of cancer, James released the cookbook, which he credits for driving business back to Wacky Waffles after the time he had to take off.
“For almost a year or so, during chemo treatments we really weren’t able to produce as much or satisfy a lot of clients, due to me being ill, but we were able to bounce back,” he said.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit shortly after James signed the lease for the storefront at 40 N. Streeper St., he was faced with a tough decision: keep going with the venture, or try to get out of the lease.
After overcoming cancer, James said he felt like he had to keep going forward with the restaurant.
“This is part of my dream, I don’t want to give up on it,” he said. “Even though we’re faced with difficult times right now, I think that I’ll be able to look back on this time and feel a lot better that I was able to create the space that I wanted to create during a pandemic.”
As James prepares to open, he said that the biggest hurdle has been waiting on permits and navigating the various closures in the city due to the pandemic.
“As far as construction, we’re moving along with that,” he said.
James said the business was working with interior decorators to make the space unique and colorful, and plans to have artwork on the walls inside and murals on the side of the building.
With a name like Wacky Waffles, James said customers can expect a “vibrant, fun” atmosphere at the restaurant when it opens.
“We want to be as inviting as possible, and we mainly just want everyone to feel like family when they come in,” he said.
“We just want people to leave full and happy.”