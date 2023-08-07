Velleggia’s, a revival of the Little Italy institution, closes after 8 months in Federal Hill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Velleggia's, a Federal Hill revival of the Little Italy institution, has closed after 8 months in business.

The Federal Hill renaissance of Velleggia’s has come to an end.

The restaurant, an erstwhile Little Italy institution that drew sports stars and celebrities like Mae West, Frank Sinatra and Johnny Unitas, was resuscitated last year when the owner’s grandson opened a new dining room inside of the Cross Street Market. But the revival was short-lived: the new Velleggia’s closed in July, Arsh Mirmiran, a principal for market developer Caves Valley Partners, confirmed Monday. SouthBmore.com first reported the closure.

Brendon Hudson, whose grandfather Frank Velleggia Sr. operated Velleggia’s on Little Italy’s High Street for decades alongside brother Nazzareno “Naz” Velleggia, said in a statement that the decision to close “was personally difficult for me.”

But, Hudson said, “it was clear that the location was not a good fit for a restaurant like Velleggia’s.” He said revenue projections never materialized “and we didn’t see any sign of that changing.”

“It is our hope that Velleggia’s can one day reopen and that, in the meantime, my family’s restaurant will live on in the memories of those who dined at Velleggia’s over these past many decades,” Hudson said. “It’s been our privilege to serve our customers and we appreciate their loyalty and support.”

Hudson and partner David Monteagudo launched the Velleggia’s reboot last November. The restaurant drew from the original Velleggia’s menu, with staples like Saltimbocca Alla Romana and Veal Francaise, and was speckled with references to Hudson’s culinary heritage. Among the vintage-inspired decor was a display of oyster plates from the collection of his grandmother, Annette Velleggia, as well as a retro Velleggia’s menu from the days when a plate of lasagna cost just $4.95.

Hudson and Monteagudo also run Mount Vernon’s intimate Roman bistro Allora, as well as Piccola Allora, an abbreviated version of the concept on the Johns Hopkins University campus. They’re preparing to open Zander’s, a Roaring ‘20s-inspired restaurant inside of the Alex Brown Building on East Baltimore Street. Allora is also slated to move to a larger space within the City House Charles development at 1001 N. Charles St. this fall.

A spokesman for Hudson said employees at Velleggia’s had all been offered new jobs at one of Hudson’s other restaurants or with his catering company, Liliahna Luxury Catering.

The closure comes as Hudson and his restaurant ventures face some financial hardships. According to court records, Hudson has been sued by several vendors and creditors who allege he owes them money.

This spring, a Baltimore County District Court judge ordered Hudson to pay nearly $18,700 to Timonium flooring company Floors Inc. Court records also show he owes $57,500 to PeoplesBank. The docket shows another lawsuit, involving American Express National Bank, is still in progress.

With the Velleggia’s departure, there are now three vacant stalls at Cross Street Market, Mirmiran said. HK A Seafood Joint also recently closed, while Dashi Ramen and Theo’s Rolls and Bowls, a Vietnamese concept, have joined the Federal Hill market.