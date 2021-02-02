Not ‘another freaking salad’: Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week starts Friday

Given the dire economic climate, she sees the event as an opportunity for businesses to connect with a large and underserved market in Baltimore. Vegans like herself can often feel left out by traditional menus. “It can be really awkward trying to do some sort of menu gymnastics trying to get something to eat,” she said. She wants restaurants to become more inclusive for vegan diners; though businesses don’t have to abolish meat from their menus to participate in the event. “Nobody is required to do anything special for this restaurant week,” Claassen said.