The following Baltimore area eateries are offering multi-course menus and specialty drinks for Valentine’s Day. It’s typically one of the restaurant industry’s busiest nights of the year, so many area eateries are already booked. As of this writing, each one of these spots still has reservations available.
B&O American Brasserie has special cocktails with names like “The Rapture” and “Secret Heart” along with a three-course menu on Feb. 14 for $50 per person. Choose from options like black truffle agnolotti and black sea bass with couscous. 2 N. Charles St., Downtown. 443-692-6172. bandorestaurant.com
Birroteca is serving a number of Valentine’s Day specials at their Hampden and Bel Air locations, including wood grilled duck for two and red velvet cheese cake. 1520 Clipper Road, Hampden and 1226 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-708-1934 (Hampden) and 443-981-3141 (Bel Air). bmorebirroteca.com
Blue Hill Tavern in Canton still has tables available for February 14, with a special Valentine’s Day menu that includes filet mignon for two and a half roasted chicken. 938 S Conkling Street, Canton. 443-388-9363. bluehilltavern.com
The Capital Grille is celebrating “Valentine’s Day Eve” with complimentary Veuve Clicquot Brut or Rosé and chocolate covered strawberries. 500 E Pratt St., Inner Harbor. 443-703-4064. thecapitalgrille.com
Gunther & Co. has a 4-course tasting menu for $95 per person with optional shellfish add-ons and wine pairings. Choose from Wagyu shortribs and seared scallops, with budino and profiteroles as some of the dessert options. Guests receive an assortment of truffles to take home. Just a few early and late seatings are still available. 3650 Toone St., Brewer’s Hill. 443-869-6874. eatatgunther.com
Hook & Reel in Rosedale will be serving a special Valentine’s Day dinner for two for $59.99. Toast with a glass of champagne and feast on coconut shrimp, a Valentine’s Day boil and a choice of chocolate or red velvet cake for dessert. 8652 Pulaski Hwy, Rosedale. 443-969-2055. hookreel.com
Keystone Korner is offering a three-course menu for $65 with optional wine pairings available for an additional $35. Listen to Dominican-French songstress Cyrille Aimée while you dine; tickets for the show are required after 6:30 and are still available. 350 Lancaster Street, Harbor East. keystonekornerbaltimore.com. 410-946-6726.
Morton’s The Steakhouse at the Sheraton Inner Harbor is featuring food and drink specials all week long. Indulge in a raspberry and white chocolate mousse, or steak and lobster Oscar, an 8 oz. filet topped with a whole Maine lobster and Bearnaise sauce for $59. 300 S Charles St., Inner Harbor. 410-547-8255. mortons.com
Noona’s in Bolton Hill is offering four courses for $35 to include an amuse bouche, small plate, pizza or handmade pasta and a dessert. From 9 p.m. until midnight, a singles-friendly late night happy hour will feature food specials, romantic cocktails and cheesy love songs. 1203 W. Mount Royal Ave., Bolton Hill. 410-424-0857. noonaspizza.com
Roy’s in Harbor East is cooking up a special menu that includes options like the “surf & turf & surf,” which partners Maine lobster tail with filet mignon and a jumbo lump crab cake. 720 B Aliceanna St., Harbor East. 410-659-0099. roysrestaurant.com