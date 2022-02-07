5 and Dine: Five ways to spice up your Valentine’s Day, Baltimore-style, for $25 or less

I’m of the opinion that less is more when it comes to Valentine’s Day. Grand gestures and eight-course meals tend to come with sides of unspoken expectations and inevitable disappointments. Not to mention: indigestion.
So, keep it simple. Have dinner at home if you want — this Feb. 14 falls on a Monday, after all — but incorporate some Baltimore flavor. No, I don’t mean Old Bay. Pick up an appetizer from the Prime Rib or a good bottle of wine from Angels Ate Lemons. And of course, let there be chocolate.
Pick up some oysters - and learn to shuck them
Whether oysters really are an aphrodisiac I’m not sure, but the ability to shuck them will surely score points with your sweetie. The bivalve-curious can head to restaurants like Dylan’s Oyster Cellar or True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden to watch expert shuckers at work. Take notes, ask questions. True Chesapeake’s oysters, raised on their farm in Southern Maryland, can also be purchased at area MOM’s Organic Market and Graul’s ($18 for one dozen). My personal favorites are the Salt Pond oysters sold at Captain Trey’s in Cockeysville ($15 for a dozen).
To truly appreciate their briny merroir (that’s oyster speak for ‘flavor,’) oysters are best served cold, raw and with just a little slice of lemon. But if you prefer them cooked, try making Oysters Rockefeller by following this recipe from True Chesapeake.
3601 Chestnut Ave., Hampden. 443-853-1952. dylansoyster.com
3300 Clipper Mill Road. 410-913-6374. truechesapeake.com
Order the Greenberg potato skins from The Prime Rib
For a romantic appetizer I’d be hard-pressed to think of a better place than The Prime Rib, a Baltimore institution dating back to 1965. Here, the lighting is dim, the piano music is live, the waiters wear suits and treat all guests like visiting dignitaries. The restaurant will be open Feb. 14., so snag two seats at the bar and place an order for the Greenberg potato skins ($10), a trademark dish that dates back to the 1970s. The potato skins are partially baked before being deep-fried and sprinkled with salt and are served with horseradish sauce and sour cream with chives. So simple, yet so good. Or place an order to-go and just reheat in the air fryer at home.
1101 N. Calvert St., Midtown-Belvedere. 410-539-1804. theprimerib.com
Drink in the natural wine trend at Angels Ate Lemons
If you have yet to try out the natural wine trend, I recommend heading to Angels Ate Lemons in Old Goucher. The shop owned by Lane Harlan dedicates a special selection from the country of Georgia, which is (fun fact) one of the world’s oldest wine producing regions. Their bottles, says owner Lane Harlan, “make special gifts due to the Georgian tradition of making wine in ‘Qvevri’ which are large egg-shaped clay vessels.” And most cost less than $25. Or for something more local, pick up a bottle of “orange piquette” ($25) from Old Westminster winery. It’s “a naturally sparkling beverage made with pressed grapes and fresh northern Maryland water,” according to a description online.
2223 Maryland Ave., Old Goucher. 443-955-4817. angelsatelemons.com
Go local with the chocolates
Chocolates are a no-brainer on Valentine’s Day, but make sure yours are extra sweet (and extra fresh) by shopping local. Recently reopened under new ownership, Lutherville-Timonium’s Kirchmayr Chocolatier is selling a delectable-looking assortment of goodies, including heart shaped hot chocolate bombs and heart-shaped boxes filled with truffles. In Baltimore, Hamilton’s Bramble Baking Co. has a sumptuous assortment of Valentine’s Day bonbons ($18) available for preorder.
1811 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium. 443-275-2145. fineeuropeanchocolate.com
5414 Harford Road, Hamilton. 443-438-4468. bramblebakingco.com
Snag some macarons
Sweet but not too sweet, gluten-free but not diet, French macarons may be the ideal dessert for a low-key Valentine’s Day dinner. Pick up a half dozen at Fells Point’s Sacré Sucré — they come in some obscenely delicious and creative flavors like fruit-and-peppercorn or Earl Grey ($2.75 each). Another fabulous option is Les Petits Bisous in Havre de Grace, where owner and mother of five Emily Yeatman serves up kid-friendly versions like fruity pebbles as well as some adult offerings like blackberry moonshine ($2.25 each).
2001 Fleet St., Fells Point. 443-873-0020. sacresucre.com.
100 N Washington St., Havre de Grace. 410-652-3889. lespetitsbisous.com