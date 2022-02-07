5 and Dine: Five ways to spice up your Valentine’s Day, Baltimore-style, for $25 or less

For a romantic appetizer I’d be hard-pressed to think of a better place than The Prime Rib, a Baltimore institution dating back to 1965. Here, the lighting is dim, the piano music is live, the waiters wear suits and treat all guests like visiting dignitaries. The restaurant will be open Feb. 14., so snag two seats at the bar and place an order for the Greenberg potato skins ($10), a trademark dish that dates back to the 1970s. The potato skins are partially baked before being deep-fried and sprinkled with salt and are served with horseradish sauce and sour cream with chives. So simple, yet so good. Or place an order to-go and just reheat in the air fryer at home.