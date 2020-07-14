Baltimore’s The Urban Oyster restaurant announces plans to close

The Urban Oyster, whose owner claimed it was the first black female-owned oyster bar in the state, is closing down on July 26, according to a Facebook post.
The announced closure comes about a year after The Urban Oyster opened in the McHenry Row space formerly occupied by Ruby 8 Noodles & Sushi.
“We thank all of our customers new and old for always supporting us,” the Facebook post reads. “Traveling near and far to partake in the U.S. 1st female black owned oyster bar. This is by far not the end of The Urban Oyster but a chance for us to reset, regroup and return better than ever.”
Urban Oyster owner Jasmine Norton, in the Facebook post, said she will continue to serve in pop-up locations “until our new permanent location is determined.”
Baltimore’s restaurants have struggled to stay open in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to close their doors and limit their dining options to curb the spread of the disease.
After months of imposing restrictions, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young permitted restaurants to resume indoor dining at half capacity last month.
However, restaurants have battled to keep their doors open and have seen an increasing number of employees contract the COVID-19 illness.