Opened around 20 years ago by Bob Wiglesworth, the spot was known for its old-fashioned sundaes, sodas, floats, milkshakes, ice cream cakes and many flavors of ice cream. According to The Baltimore Sun archives, Wiglesworth opened a second Uncle Wiggly’s location in Roland Park next to Eddie’s in 2000 and one in Mount Washington in 2010. Another Uncle Wiggly’s opened in downtown Towson in 2014. All locations have since shuttered. Current Uncle Wiggly’s owner Bich Lien Le could not be immediately reached for comment.