An historic York Road shopping center is in flux after the departure of two prominent tenants.
Uncle Wiggly’s, a deli and ice cream shop, was evicted from its storefront at a Stoneleigh shopping center late last year, according to a notice posted on its door. A consignment clothing store called the Lily Pad is also departing, with shop owners carting away remaining goods on Wednesday.
“Everything’s closed,” said Kathy Consorti of Frederick. She was in the area visiting her daughter’s family and stopped by Uncle Wiggly’s for a sandwich only to find the business shuttered.
Opened around 20 years ago by Bob Wiglesworth, the spot was known for its old-fashioned sundaes, sodas, floats, milkshakes, ice cream cakes and many flavors of ice cream. According to The Baltimore Sun archives, Wiglesworth opened a second Uncle Wiggly’s location in Roland Park next to Eddie’s in 2000 and one in Mount Washington in 2010. Another Uncle Wiggly’s opened in downtown Towson in 2014. All locations have since shuttered. Current Uncle Wiggly’s owner Bich Lien Le could not be immediately reached for comment.
“I’m sorry for the neighborhood,” said Sarah Weiskittel, owner of the Lily Pad. She said she was leaving after hearing that the property owner had raised the rents for other tenants. “It’s been a good run — almost 11 years,” she said. The Cube, a shared workspace that offers childcare, remains in the shopping center.
Jeremy Landsman, a partner in 6901 York Road, LLC, which bought the shopping center a few months ago, said the rent hadn’t been raised for the departing tenants. More recently, owners lowered the rent for a dry cleaning business on the block in order to keep the space occupied after the previous business owner retired and her friends decided to take over.
“We still don’t know the future of this shopping center,” Landsman said, but insisted that demolition was not a possibility for the historic property. “We’re really thoughtful when we do our development. We want to make sure to curate the best experience for the neighborhood and surrounding area.”
He said he is actively seeking new tenants for the vacant storefronts. “We love the Charmery, we love Pure Raw Juice, we think Starbucks is okay” he said, naming nearby shops. The Charmery location opened up less than a block away from the original Uncle Wiggly’s in 2018. Landsman said he was a regular customer there.