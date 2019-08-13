True Chesapeake Oyster Co. restaurant set to open in September in Whitehall Mill

The True Chesapeake Oyster Company will open its first full-service restaurant in the renovated Whitehall Mill this September, according to a spokeswoman for the company. An opening date is set for Sept. 17.
The restaurant will make True Chesapeake the first Maryland oyster farm to open a restaurant, according to the company. Menus will revolve around oysters raised on the company’s farm in St. Jerome’s Creek, southern Maryland.
The restaurant, a partnership between Patrick Hudson of True Chesapeake; Nick Schauman, founder of The Local Oyster; and chef Zack Mills, is 4500 square feet with two dining rooms and wraparound bars made of oyster shell tiles, according to a release. The eatery will also feature an elevated shucking station, outdoor bar and patio, open kitchen and wine cellar.
It will be the first of a series of new concepts coming to the former sailcloth factory. Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Roggenart bakery, Heritage, Gundalow Gourmet, Wight Tea Company and FireFly Farms are all set to open on the first floor, collectively making up the Whitehall Food Market.
David Tufaro, founder of Terra Nova Ventures, oversaw the mill’s $22-million renovation as well as the redevelopment of neighboring Mill No. 1, home to Cosima.