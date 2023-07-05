Toki Underground ramen shop prepares to make its Baltimore debut in Harwood

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A bowl of warm, steaming ramen may be a classic winter comfort food, but the owners of Toki Underground are betting Baltimore diners will still be drawn to their new Harwood restaurant even in the midsummer heat.

The Washington, D.C.-based ramen shop with an avid following is scheduled to make its Baltimore debut on Wednesday at 2731 Greenmount Ave., unveiling a dining space with nearly three times the number of seats as its snug H Street flagship.

The D.C. spot, perched above a dive bar, is where Toki introduced its skate-punk aesthetic and won accolades, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand mention, for ramen bowls with hearty pork-based broth and other fare inspired by Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisine, from shiitake and cashew dan dan noodles to pork belly steam buns and crispy chicken thighs with eel sauce.

But it’s in Baltimore, with a bigger footprint, that the restaurant will be able to grow into its full potential, said partner Jeff Jetton.

“I think we spent a good decade really refining our service and food and beverage offerings,” Jetton said. “The design of the original Toki space… is a really cool setting, but we can’t pretend we’re not constrained in terms of setting [and] in terms of seating.”

Washington's beloved pint-sized ramen restaurant, Toki Underground, is opening a second location in Baltimore. (Toki Underground)

Toki Underground partner Christophe Richard, an interior designer and son of the late James Beard Award-winning chef Michel Richard, brought a similar skater atmosphere to the restaurant on Greenmount Avenue, which features skateboards hanging from the ceiling and walls covered in stickers. The Toki team also brought back shokuhin, faux food samples used by Japanese restaurants, from a trip to Tokyo.

The restaurant also has outdoor dining space in an adjacent, enclosed alley with picnic tables, plants and a night market vibe.

“I think people will step into Greenmount and they’ll kind of feel some of those notes that we had on H street, but it also is going to be a bit of an evolution,” Richard said. “We wanted to keep the coziness and the intimacy, keep that spirit there, so when people walk in they feel warm, they feel like it’s a fuzzy atmosphere.”

The project got a financial boost from Maryland’s Project Restore program, which offers sales tax rebates and rental assistance to incentivize businesses to move into vacant commercial properties. Toki Underground — which replaced Bottoms Up Bagels, a bagel shop that closed during the pandemic — received $268,000 through the program, according to the Department of Housing and Community Development. The restaurant was also awarded a facade grant from the Baltimore Development Corp.

Toki Underground’s Charm City menu will be familiar to diners who have already ventured to the D.C. spot., but Jetton said the restaurant will work to expand its izakaya menu, offering more small plates to draw diners at all times of the year. Chef Lorena Rodriguez, formerly of Sally O’s, will head up the kitchen.

“I think this is a place that people will be just as likely to visit on a hot summer day as in the winter,” Jetton said.

The restaurant is working on some local partnerships, including a special-edition Speed Gal gose brewed with notes of yuzu, ginger and matcha brewed by nearby Peabody Heights Brewery. Crab could eventually make it onto the menu, too.

“That’s something we’ve discussed: the importance of getting something with crab on the menu,” said partner Olivier Caillabet. “What that looks like yet, I’m not too sure.”

As opening day approaches, Toki Underground has already caught some eyes with a billboard introducing “Baltimore ramen” as a new local culinary specialty, akin to Philadelphia cheesesteaks, Chicago hot dogs and Nashville hot chicken. Another takes aim at a Baltimore staple, proclaiming “goodbye crab cakes” and “hello ramen.”

Jetton, who has a background in marketing, says the ads are all meant to be tongue-in-cheek.

“We’re not seriously saying it’s time to retire crab cakes,” he said. “We’re just having fun with it.”