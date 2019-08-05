Hampden-based Asian eatery TigerStyle closes after barely six months

TigerStyle, a small East Asian-inspired restaurant from the team behind The Food Market, has officially closed its doors.
Baltimore magazine reported on August 1 that the eatery served its last dishes earlier that week. An employee of The Food Market who answered The Baltimore Sun’s phone calls on Monday morning could not confirm the exact closing date.
The Food Market team opened TigerStyle to the public on February 9, 2019. It occupied a 1,800-square-foot space next to Avenue Kitchen & Bar on W. 36th Street, colloquially known as “The Avenue,” in the Hampden neighborhood. Patrons entered the restaurant through a back alley doorway and could either sit at a communal table, surrounded by hip hop ephemera, or take food out. Area residents could also order from delivery services like Seamless and Doordash—neither of whom allow online ordering for TigerStyle anymore.
The Food Market owner Chad Gauss partnered with the parent restaurant’s executive chef Nick Pasco and former general manager Patrick Rainey to launch TigerStyle. None of them immediately returned The Sun’s request for comment. Direct calls to TigerStyle were not answered.