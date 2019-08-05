Hampden-based Asian eatery TigerStyle closes after barely six months

The Food Market team opened TigerStyle to the public on February 9, 2019. It occupied a 1,800-square-foot space next to Avenue Kitchen & Bar on W. 36th Street, colloquially known as “The Avenue,” in the Hampden neighborhood. Patrons entered the restaurant through a back alley doorway and could either sit at a communal table, surrounded by hip hop ephemera, or take food out. Area residents could also order from delivery services like Seamless and Doordash—neither of whom allow online ordering for TigerStyle anymore.